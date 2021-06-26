VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported a COVID-19 related death Saturday, reaching 146 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes added two virus cases, reaching 8,004 COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
There have been 4,978 antigen positive cases and 69 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its report Monday, reporting eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The hospital has reported 291 COVID-19 deaths and 1,599 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 34,867 people vaccinated.
According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week – which has been Mondays the past three weeks – as hospital officials say there's not much change to justify updating daily.
