VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported another COVID-19 related death Wednesday, raising the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 150.
The county's positive case count rose to 8,076, an increase of 13 from the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 5,440 antigen positive cases – an increase of 46 from the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 34 patients hospitalized and in its care, an increase of five from Tuesday.
SGMC has reported 297 virus deaths since the start of the pandemic – no increases since the previous day.
The hospital has released 1,666 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has administered 35,974 vaccinations.
SGMC has started issuing COVID-19 reports again on a daily basis.
