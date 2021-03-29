VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported a COVID-19-related death Monday, raising the virus-related death toll to 132, according to the Department of Public Health.
Lowndes added six COVID-19 cases Monday, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,555 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 4,625 antigen positive cases, an increase of two from the previous day.
The county reported 358 hospitalizations and 63 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 282 COVID-19 related deaths, no changes since its last update Friday, according to its report.
SGMC currently has eight confirmed COVID-19 patients within its care, two less than the last report Friday.
The hospital has discharged 1,488 positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has vaccinated 20,992 individuals.
The DPH South Health District began offering rapid COVID-19 testing as a clinical appointment today, March 29.
The Lowndes and Tift health departments will alternate holding drive-thru testing events Tuesday mornings.
"Due to the decreased demand of COVID-19 testing at our health department testing sites, we decided to make testing a routine clinical service," Dwain Butler, deputy health director, said a statement.
The South Health District's website, southhealthdistrict.com/covid, will report which site is open on a weekly basis.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.