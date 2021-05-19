VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported a COVID-19-related death Wednesday after nearly two weeks of no reports of virus-related deaths, according to public health officials
The total COVID-19-related death toll has increased to 144 for Lowndes County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 7,874 confirmed virus-related cases, an increase of three, from the prior day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There has been 4,904 antigen positive cases and 67 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily COVID-19 report Wednesday, showing five confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care.
SGMC reports 290 COViD-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. It has released 1,564 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients.
The hospital has administered 32,806 vaccinations.
