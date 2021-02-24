VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported a COVID-19-related death Wednesday, raising the number of virus deaths to 127 in Lowndes since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reported 7,238 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 20 more than the previous day, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 4,188 antigen positive cases, 15 more than what was reported the previous day.
The county also reported 339 hospitalizations and 58 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has reported 273 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported 30 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Wednesday, three more than Tuesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,418 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 11,415 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
