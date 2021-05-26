VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported a COVID-19 death Wednesday, increasing the local total death toll to 146, according to public health officials.
Lowndes added seven virus cases Wednesday, increasing the total to 7,903 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 4,927 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report Wednesday, showing six confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care, an increase of one.
The hospital reports 290 virus-related deaths and said it has released 1,569 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. Not all hospital patients who have died from the virus are from Lowndes County.
SGMC has vaccinated 33,478 people.
