VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported a COVID-19-related death Thursday, according to its daily report.
Lowndes has reported 126 deaths since the pandemic began, one more than the Wednesday count, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 7,156 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 more than the previous day, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 4,102 antigen positive cases, 15 more than reported the previous day. The county also reported 332 hospitalizations and 55 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported 272 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported 32 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Thursday, three less than the previous day.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,399 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 9,412 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
