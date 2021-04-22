VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported a death Thursday, increasing the confirmed death toll to 139 since the start of the pandemic, according to public health officials.
Lowndes added five cases Thursday, pushing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 7,716 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Antigen positive cases stood at 4,768 – an increase of three from the day prior – probable deaths at 65 and hospitalizations at 375, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 288 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital has 12 confirmed positive patients within its care, an increase of three from the prior day. It reports 1,516 confirmed positive patients discharged.
Continuing its efforts to vaccinate the public, SGMC reports vaccinating 28,713 individuals so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.