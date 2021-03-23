VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported a COVID-19 death Tuesday, increasing the virus-related deaths to 131, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes added 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,511 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,569 antigen positive cases, two cases less than the report from the previous day. The GDPH reports changes like this are due to human error.
The county reported 356 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 281 deaths since the start of the pandemic, no changes since Monday. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reports 15 positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized; an increase of two since the previous day.
The hospital reports 1,477 positive patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC continues its initiative to vaccinate all eligible patients and people, reporting 18,785 vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
