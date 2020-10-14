VALDOSTA — Lowndes County adds 22 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and subtracts a death, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes has reported 4,179 cases since the pandemic began.
Tuesday, the state reported 86 Lowndes County residents had died from COVID-19 since the outbreak started. The GDPH reports 85 Lowndes deaths Wednesday, according to the GDPH report.
Human error is the usual reason listed for misreported deaths.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 23 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, according to the hospital’s daily status report.
The hospital discharged 697 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and no patients were waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report Oct. 14.
SGMC reports 148 patients have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital’s daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Bryce Ethridge is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1245.
