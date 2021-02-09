VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported 15 new COVID'19 cases Tuesday, according to its daily report.
Lowndes County still reports 122 deaths – no increases since Monday – since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County reported 7,041 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,001 antigen positive cases, 30 more than reported Monday; the county also reported 321 hospitalizations and 54 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC still reports 270 deaths since the start of the pandemic – no changes since Monday. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC had 28 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,370 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 6,739 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
