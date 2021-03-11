VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, moving the total confirmed cases to 7,409, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 129 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,525 antigen positive cases, with 22 more cases than Wednesday.
The county reported 344 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC did not update its daily report Thursday.
SGMC's vaccination event for people in the educational workforce began March 8.
This is in response to Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement of expanding vaccine relief to workforce in licensed or exempt childcare programs, pre-kindergarten and K-12 education.
Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their caregivers and parents of children with complicated medical conditions are also allowed to receive the vaccine, according to state officials.
SGMC will host a special Saturday event, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., March 13, to provide convenience for educators at work during the week.
All eligible people can schedule an appointment online at sgmc.org and pre-register for the March 13 event at www.sgmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-for-educators/.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
