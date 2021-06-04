VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by 12 Friday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported there's been 7,942 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report.
There have reportedly been 4,948 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily COVID-19 numbers Friday, reporting five COVID-19 positive patients within its care.
SGMC has released 1,581 COVID-19 positive patients and has vaccinated 34,040 people.
The hospital reports 291 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
