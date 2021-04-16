VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added 10 COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,679 since the start of the pandemic.
Lowndes has reported 138 virus-related deaths and 65 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,720 antigen positive cases, an increase of 10 since the previous day.
Lowndes has reported 368 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 288 COVID-19 related inpatient deaths. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported nine confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of one since the previous day.
The hospital has discharged 1,511 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has vaccinated 27,243 people.
