VALDOSTA – Lowndes has released its approved academic calendars for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

The 2020-21 Calendar

Aug. 3-6: Pre-planning

Aug. 7: First day of school

Sept. 7: Labor Day holiday

Oct. 9: Fall break

Oct. 12: Student holidays/professional learning for teachers

Nov. 23-27: Thanksgiving holiday

Dec. 18: Early release day/end of semester

Dec. 21-Jan. 1: Christmas holiday

Jan. 4-5: Student holiday/professional learning for teachers

Jan. 6: Students return to school

Jan. 18: Martin Luther King holiday

Feb. 12-15: Winter break

Feb. 16: Student holiday/professional learning for teachers

April 5-9: Spring break

May 26: Early release/last day of school

May 27-28: Post-planning

May 29: Graduation

 

The 2021-22 Calendar

Aug. 2-5: Pre-planning

Aug. 6: First day of school

Sept. 6: Labor Day holiday

Oct. 11: Fall break

Nov. 22-26: Thanksgiving holiday

Dec. 17: Early release day/end of semester

Dec. 20-30: Christmas holiday

Jan. 3-5: Student holiday/professional learning for teachers

Jan. 6: Students return to school

Jan. 17: Martin Luther King holiday

Feb. 11-14: Winter break

Feb. 15: Student holiday/professional learning for teachers

April 4-8: Spring break

May 25: Early release/last day of school

May 26-27: Post-planning

May 28: Graduation

