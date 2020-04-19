VALDOSTA – Lowndes has released its approved academic calendars for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
The 2020-21 Calendar
Aug. 3-6: Pre-planning
Aug. 7: First day of school
Sept. 7: Labor Day holiday
Oct. 9: Fall break
Oct. 12: Student holidays/professional learning for teachers
Nov. 23-27: Thanksgiving holiday
Dec. 18: Early release day/end of semester
Dec. 21-Jan. 1: Christmas holiday
Jan. 4-5: Student holiday/professional learning for teachers
Jan. 6: Students return to school
Jan. 18: Martin Luther King holiday
Feb. 12-15: Winter break
Feb. 16: Student holiday/professional learning for teachers
April 5-9: Spring break
May 26: Early release/last day of school
May 27-28: Post-planning
May 29: Graduation
The 2021-22 Calendar
Aug. 2-5: Pre-planning
Aug. 6: First day of school
Sept. 6: Labor Day holiday
Oct. 11: Fall break
Nov. 22-26: Thanksgiving holiday
Dec. 17: Early release day/end of semester
Dec. 20-30: Christmas holiday
Jan. 3-5: Student holiday/professional learning for teachers
Jan. 6: Students return to school
Jan. 17: Martin Luther King holiday
Feb. 11-14: Winter break
Feb. 15: Student holiday/professional learning for teachers
April 4-8: Spring break
May 25: Early release/last day of school
May 26-27: Post-planning
May 28: Graduation
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
