VALDOSTA – Lowndes County is receiving $5.2 million in funding for water and sewer improvements.
The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act as announced by County Manager Paige Dukes. The grant requires a 50% match in funds.
The Language Access Plan was approved which allows the county to receive federal financial assistance related to the needs of individuals with limited English language skills, according to the request.
This will allow for Lowndes County to provide "meaningful" access to its programs and activities for people with limited English proficiency. A resolution for federally funded grants and programs was included with the plan's adoption.
Chad McLeod, county engineering head, said the plan was first adopted in May 2020 but it is updated annually since demographic numbers are subject to change annually.
He said the plan and resolution needs to be adopted as soon as possible given the recent awarding of the Community Block Development Grant.
Lowndes added 113 lots to the basic decorative lighting district which includes 87 lots in the Plantation Point Subdivision and 26 lots in the Cypress Lakes Subdivision, Phase IV.
Kelley Saxon was reappointed to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, with Carlton Richards joining her by filling a vacant position on this board.
Misha Food Mart, 5139 Madison Highway, and JP Foods 2, 3663 New Statenville Highway, were each approved for a beer and wine license.
The Lowndes County finance department was honored with the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 16th consecutive year.
