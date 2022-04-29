VALDOSTA – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is recognizing May 1-7 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week.
Lowndes County Emergency Management officials encourage all Lowndes County residents to learn and recognize the risks hurricanes pose, as well as plan and prepare for what to do before, during and after a storm.
“Now is a great time for residents to have an emergency plan in place in the event Lowndes County experiences effects of hurricanes, tropical storms, and depressions this upcoming hurricane season,” said Ashley Tye, director of Lowndes County Emergency Management.
National Hurricane Preparedness Week highlights one planning recommendation. Lowndes County residents can follow along and take action all week to ensure their families, homes, businesses and pets are safe in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm, county officials said in a statement.
Sunday, May 1: Determine Your Risk: People should find out what types of wind and water hazards could happen in their area. Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. impacts from wind and water can be felt hundreds of miles inland and significant impacts can occur regardless of the storm’s strength.
Monday, May 2: Develop an Evacuation Plan: People should find out if they live in a hurricane evacuation zone. "You may also need to leave if you live in a flood-prone area or in a mobile home outside a hurricane evacuation zone," county officials said. People can find evacuation routes at http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Emergency/Hurricane
Tuesday, May 3: Assemble Disaster Supplies: Have enough non-perishable food, water and medicine to last each person in a family at least three days. Don’t forget pet supplies. In case of lost electricity, have extra cash, a battery-powered radio and flashlights.
Wednesday, May 4: Get an Insurance Checkup: People should call their insurance agent for an insurance check-up to be sure they have enough coverage to repair or replace their homes and belongings. Home and renters’ insurance does not cover flooding.
Thursday, May 5: Strengthen Your Home: Ensure it is in good repair and up to local hurricane building code specifications to withstand wind impacts. Have the proper plywood, steel or aluminum panels to board up the windows and doors.
Friday, May 6: Help Your Neighbor: People should learn about all the different actions they and their neighbors can take to prepare and recover from the hazards associated with hurricanes.
Saturday, May 7: Complete Your Written Hurricane Plan: The time to prepare for a hurricane is before the season begins. Take the time now to write down your hurricane plan. Know who issues evacuation orders for an area, determine locations to ride out the storm and start getting supplies now.
For more information on how to prepare for hurricanes, visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia. Specific hurricane preparedness information and tips will be posted throughout the week on the Lowndes County Emergency Management Facebook page called EMA Lowndes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.