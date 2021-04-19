VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reached 7,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, as it added two cases from the day prior, according to public health officials.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 138 confirmed virus-related deaths Monday, data states.
Antigen positive cases stood at 4,732--an increase of one from the day prior--probable deaths at 65 and hospitalizations at 370, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 288 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital currently has 10 confirmed positive patients within its care, an increase of one since Friday. It reports 1,513 confirmed positive patients discharged.
Continuing its efforts to vaccinate its administration, SGMC reports vaccinating 27,695 individuals so far.
