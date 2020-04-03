VALDOSTA — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lowndes County’s public works department has shifted from regular duties to an “on-call” model for the next week.
“Public works will not be running their regular routes, but will be available as needed,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer. “They’re still answering phones, they’re all still available as needed.”
The county did not have any big construction projects going on, just routine maintenance, she said.
“Public works employees usually work four days a week, 10- to 12-hour shifts, and Friday is their usual day off, so the ‘on-call’ situation starts next week,” she said.
The change is an effort to promote “socal distancing,” she said.
Anyone with an immediate need can still call the public works office, (229) 671-2700, Dukes said.
