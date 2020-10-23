VALDOSTA – All Lowndes County Schools will participate in offering meals at no cost to students enrolled in face-to-face learning and virtual learning, school officials said in a statement.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced the USDA is extending waivers to allow schools to offer meals at no cost to students through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
For more information, call Lowndes County School nutrition program, (229) 245-2443.
