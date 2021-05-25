VALDOSTA – Wednesday, May 26, is the last day of school for the Lowndes County Schools 2020-21 school year, school officials said in a statement.
Lowndes County Schools will adhere to an early dismissal schedule:
11:30 a.m.: The first load of elementary students and car riders will be dismissed.
Noon: The second load of elementary students will be dismissed. Lowndes High School and Lowndes Alternative School students will be dismissed.
12:30 p.m.: Middle school students will be dismissed.
Prime Time will not be offered on school campuses Wednesday, May 26.
