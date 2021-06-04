VALDOSTA — Weather forecasters are expecting the 2021 hurricane season to be another active one, and Valdosta could get its share of storm action.
The 2021 hurricane season — which started Tuesday, June 1, and runs through Nov. 30 — is expected to bring 13-20 named storms, including three to five major hurricanes (winds 111 miles per hour or higher), according to the National Weather Service’s prediction.
AccuWeather, a private forecasting firm, expects 15-20 named storms, with three to five major hurricanes and three to five hurricanes hitting the U.S., said Bob Smerbeck, senior meteorologist for the company.
“In 2020, there were 30 named storms and 13 hurricanes,” he said.
Looking at previous years with similar weather patterns, Smerbeck said possible impact zones include North Carolina, Florida and “just about all of the Gulf Coast.”
Also, a weak El Nino is expected this year, he said. “El Nino” refers to a warming of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean that can affect hurricane activity in the Atlantic. A weak El Nino can result in increased storm activity. A weak El Nino late in the year means a higher chance that the Valdosta area could be impacted by a major storm, Smerbeck said. Valdosta is only 87 miles from the Gulf of Mexico.
Most hurricanes that threaten the U.S. start as tropical waves off the coast of Africa, but some of the stronger ones form in the Gulf of Mexico or the Bahamas region — they can rapidly intensify in the warm waters, Smerbeck said.
Even if a major hurricane went ashore in Alabama, Valdosta could get caught up in torrential rains and a tornado zone, he said.
“Now is the time to prepare for impacts,” Smerbeck said.
In a statement, the City of Valdosta suggested taking the following steps to alleviate a major storm situation:
– Keeping debris out of nearby storm drains and ditches;
– Reporting clogged ditches and culverts to the Stormwater Division;
– Secure outdoor items/furniture to prevent potential blockages; and
– Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.
Lowndes County’s emergency management office has already held a hurricane season outlook briefing with local stakeholders and government agencies, including South Georgia Medical Center, Moody Air Force Base and law enforcement, said Meghan S. Barwick, public information officer for the county, in a statement.
“Staff has been working to inventory supplies and make sure we have what we need,” she said.
County personnel have also worked on manning coverage if the Emergency Operations Center has to open, Barwick said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
