VALDOSTA – Numerous children in the juvenile court system can’t afford the therapy needed to heal past trauma.
Lowndes County wants to rectify that with a 2021 grant.
County commissioners on Oct. 13 unanimously approved completing and submitting an application for the 2020 Addressing Victimization within the Juvenile Justice System grant.
According to the “history, facts and issues” behind it, the program is funded by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council “to implement evidence-based and trauma-informed services to delinquently charged youth directly impacted by abuse, neglect or trauma.”
Putting it in layman’s terms, the program will implement therapy. Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said this could be a vital program for youth in the county.
“There are a lot of children that are exposed to trauma (and) there are not programs or adults in their lives that can afford the professional therapy that the children need to process (it),” Dukes said.
The county still needs to be awarded the funds, $99,938, from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
The grant will primarily be for Lowndes County but Echols County may see some of the benefits, too.
“So our juvenile court judge here in Lowndes County serves Lowndes and Echols (County), so it would serve (both),” Dukes said. “But there are only a handful of cases that come from Echols County, so a majority of services would go to Lowndes County.”
The grant program would implement a specific type of therapy using certified therapists used by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County.
The therapy is yet to be determined, said Ashley Lindsay, advocacy center director, but by the time the grant is approved, the therapists will be trained.
“We’d need to look at training and trading resources that would address juvenile victims within the program,” Lindsay said.
But Lindsay said grant approval must come first, adding the center doesn’t want to get its ducks in a row only for the program not to be approved.
If approved, the grant would go into effect Jan. 1, so the advocacy center and county officials have time to detail the program even if they don’t start now.
Given center therapists' experience with abused or traumatized children, Lindsay said figuring out the type of therapy won’t be hard.
“We’ve always said across the board, there’s got to be either knowledge seen or something that’s triggering these kids to start victimizing themselves,” she said. “And so, what we are looking at is the victimization that’s happened to (one) child in particular.”
If you’ve got a 10-year-old sexually abusing a younger child, Lindsay said, then the problem needs to be looked at from the beginning.
She said you ask questions such as “Why has the child been doing this?” or “How do they know about it?”
“Sometimes it’s curiosity, but most times it’s not,” Lindsay said. “Once they make a disclosure of abuse, they will be treated as a victim. We want them to understand that we see them as a victim and that we’re here to help them in that capacity.”
Though no actions will be minimalized, the point is to address the trauma associated with any victimization that may have occurred in the past and help a child move forward.
According to the grant’s terms, after victimization issues are resolved, therapists would work with the Juvenile Justice Multi-Disciplinary Team, determine if any additional services are needed and provide information to the juvenile court judge so they can “make the best decision as to how to further adjudicate the charged youth.”
The therapy won’t move the kids out of the system faster by regular means, Dukes said, but it will provide a way for them to permanently heal – something they might not get sans the grant.
“This is therapy to try to break that cycle of abuse and to get these young people on a better track than before,” Dukes said.
