VALDOSTA — Lowndes County is expected to feel the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the coming days, according to the most recent National Weather Service forecast.
County officials met Friday afternoon at the Emergency Operations Center for a briefing from the National Weather Service. An EOC statement said representatives from responding agencies across the community discussed the impact Hurricane Dorian could have on Valdosta and Lowndes County.
The forecast, issued Friday afternoon by the Tallahassee, Fla., division of the National Weather Service, said residents can expect three to six inches of rain and a 40 percent chance of tropical storm force winds.
County officials said the earliest arrival time for tropical storm force winds is Monday evening with the most probable time being later Tuesday. This could change based on the speed of the storm.
A significant emphasis was placed on the path of the storm once it makes landfall, according to Lowndes County officials. If the path shifts east of Lowndes County, the forecast could downgrade. If the path of the storm shifts west, the impact is expected to be more severe.
"Citizens are encouraged to monitor forecasts through the weekend while continuing to prepare for severe weather," said Paige Dukes, EOC public information officer. "Tropical storm force winds will bring down trees and power lines."
EOC will use the CodeRed emergency alert system to inform residents of emergency information related specifically to Lowndes County. To sign up, go to www.lowndescounty.com and click on the CodeRed storm icon.
The service is free to all Lowndes County residents, who should use this weekend to clear any debris from their property, secure outdoor furniture and toys, make plans to care for pets and to purchase any needed supplies.
For preparedness tips, residents can visit www.ready.ga.gov.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.