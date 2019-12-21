Lowndes pastor connected to Oregon sex assault cases

VALDOSTA — A grand jury in Portland, Ore., was scheduled to meet Friday to review the case of a Lowndes County pastor arrested in connection with several sexual assault cases there, according to authorities.
The 41-year-old pastor was arrested in Valdosta Dec. 3 on a fugitive from justice warrant, according to a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, which assisted Portland police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the case. Lowndes County officials released the information Friday.
The man's name has been released but no specific charges have been listed against him in law-enforcement releases.
The investigation is related to sexual assault cases from 2012, 2016 and 2018 that Oregon investigators were able to connect, according to the statement. It was not known which church, if any, the pastor was affiliated with in the Valdosta area.
People with information on this case should contact Detective Ross Dormady at (503) 823-0880 or ross.dormady@portlandpolice.gov.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
