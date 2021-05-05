VALDOSTA –Lowndes County reached 7,802 cases Wednesday, adding four from the day prior, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 141 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There were 4,826 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of four since the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
The county has reported 380 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its daily report Wednesday.
