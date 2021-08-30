VALDOSTA – A group of Lowndes County Schools parents hope to provide a safe haven for students dealing with the effects of returning to classes face-to-face.
The group has gained an online following and plans a "mask-up" protest mid-week.
Citizens of Lowndes Advocates for Safety of Students is a public Facebook group with more than 100 members comprised of parents, educators and residents of Lowndes County. CLASS members are concerned for the safety of students and staff at Lowndes County Schools.
Amanda Bushey, parent of two Lowndes County elementary students, connected with parents via Facebook comments on school system posts. From the comment threads, Bushey connected with many like-minded parents.
“It all started on a Lowndes Facebook post, a lot of parents are concerned about the inconsistencies between the local schools, especially the community exposure versus school exposure information that is not able to be accurately determined,” Bushey said.
She was able to connect with Corey Chaney, parent of a Lowndes County High School student, and they began reaching out to other parents, later forming a Facebook chat.
“The first few days of school were tough. My son dreaded getting on the bus,” Chaney said. “When on the bus he has a seat but the bus is full with students standing. Not all wear masks so the ones standing without masks cough openly over the others that are seated with or without masks on.”
The groups main goal is working for a virtual option for students. The virtual option would help eliminate the overcrowded buses and relieve the stress of bus rides and allow students and parents who want to attend face-to-face with or without masks to continue and those who want to attend virtually the option.
“Being stressed lowers the response of defending against infections of any illness," Chaney said. "Students don’t feel comfortable going to school which is a mental health issue.”
Bushey said, “My husband and I chose to move to this area based on the school system, and from our research, Lowndes County Schools ranked the highest in the benchmark and set the standard for the area.
“This past school year we were able to allow our children back face-to-face when schools reopened because LCS were mandating masks and there was no issue. But this school year has been infuriating.”
CLASS is not only focusing on alternative school options but is organizing a system of “food fairies,” which developed after families began expressing concerns about not being able to run the errands themselves.
A lot of the families are home quarantining due to COVID-19 positive cases or possible exposure and do not want to risk going into the community or may not have the means to pay for deliveries.
“Some of us are privileged to have the option for things to be delivered and we are privileged to be able to pay for things at all,” Bushey said.
Bushey encourages community organizations and businesses, and anyone who wants to help to get involved.
CLASS will host a "Mask-up Lowndes County" peaceful protest, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Lowndes County Board of Education.
