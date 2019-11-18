VALDOSTA — Authorities have identified a worker who died in an accident at the paper mill in Clyattville over the weekend.
Tyler Seacrist was killed Saturday morning in what Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk described as an "industrial accident" at the Packaging Corporation of America mill. Paulk said Seacrist was in his 20s and that his family has been notified.
Monday morning, county coroner Austin Fiveash was at the mill. He said his investigation into exactly what happened is still in progress and may take another couple of days.
The trouble apparently began with a jammed conveyor belt, the sheriff said.
"They didn't shut off the power," Paulk said. When the conveyor belt was started up again, Seacrist was thrown into some industrial equipment and "killed immediately," the sheriff said.
Another worker was present who witnessed the death, the sheriff said.
Paulk said he did not expect that any remains would be found. The coroner said he had never before had to perform an investigation "of this magnitude."
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death, said Michael D'Auquino, regional spokesman for OSHA. No details from OSHA's investigation will be released until it is completed, he said.
The Clyattville mill opened in 1953 as part of the National Container company, according to the Lowndes County Historical Society. It has been through many owners since, including Owens-Illinois, Tenneco and Georgia Pacific before becoming part of PCA.
This is a developing story.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
