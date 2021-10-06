VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Revenue is continuing the expansion of its self-service registration renewal kiosk program with a new location now open in Lowndes County.
The kiosk program has proven to be widely popular with Georgia residents, recently hitting a 2 million transaction milestone. Much of this growth is due to placing kiosks in conveniently located retail locations, allowing citizens greater access to renew Georgia vehicle registrations, according to a statement from Lowndes County Tax Commissioner Rodney V. Cain's office.
"Due to the success of this program, many new counties have come on-board and Publix supermarket was the logical choice for the citizens in Lowndes County," according to the statement.
– Publix at Perimeter Park, 2220 Inner Perimeter Road. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
The Georgia motor vehicle kiosks, provided by Intellectual Technology, allow county residents to conduct vehicle registration business on their schedule.
By placing self-service kiosks in convenient retail locations that are open extended hours, Georgia vehicle owners can now renew registrations while purchasing groceries," according to the statement. "Now, with the number of participating counties continuing to expand, more citizens in South Georgia have access to convenient renewal at a kiosk in Lowndes County."Officials said the kiosks are as easy to use as an ATM and registrations can be renewed in as little as two minutes.
"Simply scan your driver’s license, swipe your credit card and then print your registration and decal," according to the statement. "Georgia Motor Vehicle kiosks accept payments by credit or debit card. On-screen instructions and voice prompts are available in English or Spanish."Georgia tag kiosks are located at select retail locations and county tag offices. Seventy-three Georgia counties are participating in the program with 71 tag kiosks installed across the state.
Residents of a participating county can use any kiosk in Georgia, even those in other counties.
For a complete listing of all participating Georgia counties along with kiosk locations, visit gamvexpress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.