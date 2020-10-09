VALDOSTA – With such a “different” election ahead, Lowndes County Elections Supervisor Deb Cox said the polls are sure to see a hefty turnout once early voting starts next week.
Early voting will run 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 12-30, at the Lowndes County Elections Office, 2808 N. Oak St. All voters will need is a photo I.D.
Cox said there’s no way to know how many voters to expect but the norm for a presidential election is about 50% of voters.
“We have 80,000 voters and we could average anywhere from zero to 2,000 a day,” she said. “It starts off slow, generally, and builds toward the last week where people say ‘Oh my God, I haven’t voted.’”
They come flooding in, she said.
Adapting to COVID-19, the Elections Office requires poll workers to wear personal protective equipment. Some will be assigned to sanitize poll machines between voters.
Sanitizing wipes, disposable styluses, gloves, hand sanitizer, etc., will be available to voters upon request, but nothing will be forced upon them.
“Federal law does not allow you to impose any restrictions on voters to enable them to vote,” Cox said.
A dropbox for mail-in/absentee votes still remains outside the office doors for voters wanting to use it.
The candidates for the election are:
U.S Representative, District 1
— Earl "Buddy" Carter (R), incumbent, pharmacist from Savannah.
— Joyce Marie Griggs (D), retired military from Savannah.
U.S Representative, District 8
— Austin Scott (R), incumbent, congressman from Tifton.
— Lindsay Holliday (D), dentist.
State Senator, District 8
— Russ Goodman (R), farmer from Homerville.
— Treva Gear (D), educator from Valdosta.
State Representative, District 174
— John L. Corbett (R), incumbent, business owner/farmer from Lake Park.
State Representative, District 175
— John LaHood (R), incumbent, senior living business owner from Valdosta.
State Representative, District 176
— James Burchett (R), incumbent, attorney from Waycross.
— Evans Primus Jr. (D), musician from Waycross.
State Representative, District 177
— Dexter Sharper (D), incumbent, entrepreneur/philanthropist/paramedic from Valdosta.
Public Service Commission, District 1
— Jason Shaw (R), incumbent, businessman and farmer from Lakeland.
— Robert Bryant (D), educator from Savannah.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman
— Bill Slaughter (R), incumbent, retired, from Hahira.
Lowndes County Commissioner, District 1
— Joyce Evans (D), incumbent, retired from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Commissioner, District 5
— Clay Griner (R), incumbent, vice president of operations for ECG Inc. from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Clerk of Superior Court
— Beth Copeland Greene (R), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Coroner
— Austin Fiveash (R), incumbent, healthcare employee from Valdosta.
— John Hogan (D), business owner and entrepreneur from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Judge of Probate Court
— Detria Carter Powell (non-partisan), incumbent, probate court judge from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Sheriff
Ashley Paulk (D), incumbent, sheriff from Hahira.
Lowndes County Tax Commissioner
— Rodney V. Cain (R), incumbent, tax commissioner from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 4
— Ronnie Weeks (non-partisan), incumbent, supply manager from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 5
— David Clark (non-partisan), incumbent, retired from Lake Park.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 6
— Amy Miller Stecz (non-partisan), owner of a pool store from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 7
— G. Edward (Eddie) Smith (non-partisan), incumbent, banker from Valdosta.
Georgia State Court Judge
— John Kent Edwards Jr. (non-partisan), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Georgia State Court Judge
— Ellen Golden (non-partisan), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Solicitor General
— Justin Cabral (R), incumbent, attorney from Valdosta.
Chief Magistrate Judge
— Joni B. Parker (non-partisan), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.