Lowndes OKs increased maintenance costs

VALDOSTA – Lowndes is experiencing a $450 increase in maintenance costs for two stream gauges monitoring water levels in the county.
The increase comes out of a joint funding agreement between the county and the U.S. Geological Survey for Fiscal Year 2022.
As the agreement stands, Lowndes is responsible for $22,950 in maintenance costs, an increase from the prior year’s costs of $22,500.
District 3 Commissioner Mark Wisenbaker asked about the cost increase. Ashley Tye, emergency management director, said he assumed it was for labor costs but USGS didn’t give an explanation.
The total costs are broken down to $14,500 for the Little River Site on Highway 122 Bridge and $8,450 for the Withlacoochee site at Skipper Bridge.
Lowndes has funded the costs for the Little River site since 2009 and took on the Withlacoochee site in 2019.
The assumption of assistance comes in wake of the City of Valdosta telling the USGS “they would no longer be able to fund the main gauge site,” Tye said
The Lowndes County Commission approved Triangle Foods at 4946 U.S. Highway 41 South in Lake Park for a beer and wine license.
The establishment had to reapply for a new one because of a change in ownership.
A proclamation was read for the Valwood School Valiants’ volleyball team for its GISA 3AAA Region Championship win. This was the second time the team won the championship, winning the 2019 championship in the past.
Lowndes officially marked Oct. 25 as “Valwood Valiants Volleyball Day.”
