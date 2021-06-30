VALDOSTA – Lowndes County is paying the cash matches for three grants for its accountability courts – the largest amount going to the adult drug court program.
Lowndes County’s DUI Court is receiving an accountability grant from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for $109,888 which requires a 10% match from the county.
The match will be in the amount of $12,210. The DUI Court is specifically requesting $39,135 for the 2021-22 grant period since the grant only pays a portion of the salary and benefits of a surveillance officer’s contract salary.
It also covers a portion of treatment costs annually, but does not fund random call-in service for drug screens or the cost of translated documents.
The DUI Court has 29 active participants in its program and anticipates an increase to 30 participants by the end of June.
Lowndes County Commission approved the accountability court’s adult drug court program grant for a cash match of $23,557.16.
Lowndes County’s Juvenile Accountability Court will receive a reimbursable state grant with the approved cash match of $10,000 from county commissioners.
County commissioners approved the Echols County 911 agreement which provides 911 call answering and emergency dispatch services from Lowndes County.
Commissioners also approved the Bellville Road utility relocation and a sewer system rehabilitation project coming from GEFA loans.
The utility relocation will have $1,904,500 backing it from a Georgia fund loan and will involve relocating water and sewer mains and related fixtures “in conjunction” with the Lake Park Bellville Road widening project.
The rehabilitation project will receive $2,500,000 from the “Clean Water State Revolving Fund,” accounting for a rehabilitation of the sewer collection system and “related appurtenances.”
Both needed Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter to sign and authorize the loan agreement along with the resolution and promissory note.
Utilities had two more actions approved. Whitewater Lift Station’s control panel is receiving an emergency repair and a change order was placed for the Bemiss low-pressure sewer main.
Cowart Electric will take on the emergency repair for $53,140 as the control panel and related components at the lift station have “deteriorated beyond repair” because of sewer gases nearby.
Not replacing it could cause “catastrophic failure,” according to the report.
On Jan. 12, commissioners approved a measure to take on the low-pressure sewer main replacement.
The replacement requires replacing a section of piping under the Cater Parrott railroad at Bemiss Knights Academy Road, but the new pipe won’t fit the existing casing, according to the request.
A new casing is needed so it can be jacked and bored under the railroad. A $33,989 bid was submitted for this and additional labor, which commissioners approved.
Three maintenance bids were approved, one for information technology and the other two for county buildings as a whole.
IT is replacing the computer and storage removed from the South Lowndes Data Center, accommodating the public safety project.
This will cost $48,307.21 from the budget, providing a computer that adds needed telephony, application and network services to the sheriff’s office, animal shelter and public works offices.
It also serves as a backup for the North Lowndes Data Center.
Grounds maintenance for county buildings will be provided by Proficient Pool and Lawn Service for $158,140 annually, and pest control services for all county facilities will be provided by Astro Exterminating Services for $6,734.
The latter is a one-year contract with an option to renew for four additional one-year terms, according to the request.
Public works is receiving a new Ford F-150 Supercab for $28,074.84 from Langdale Ford to replace a truck totaled last month.
Lowndes County Fire Rescue purchased new gear from the Municipal Equipment Company for 15 employees including coats, pants and boots approved for bid at $46,777.50.
A beer license was approved for DBA Quick Stop #1 on 1255 Lakes Boulevard.
Raymond Conner was reappointed to the Lowndes County Division of Family and Children Services board and Steve Boatner was appointed to serve the rest of Gene Toffolo’s term on the South Georgia Regional Library board.
With Toffolo’s resignation from the board, Boatner will serve the term until June 30, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.