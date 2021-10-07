Lowndes offers 'Pink Out' shirts

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools is raising breast cancer awareness by promoting Pink Out shirts as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast cancer "impacts all our lives and our Viking family is no exception," school officials said in a statement. "The wearing of pink evokes solidarity for those affected by breast cancer; either personally or through family and friends."
On Friday Oct. 8, the Vikings host the Cedar Grove High School Saints.
"This game will be our 'pink out' game," school officials said. "All Viking alumni, friends and fans are encouraged to wear pink."
Pink Out shirts are available and on sale in the ticket office. Cost is $10 light pink and $20 for darker pink.
