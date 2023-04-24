VALDOSTA — For the third year in a row the Lowndes Vikings made it past the first round of the GHSA state playoffs.
This year’s victim was the Westlake Lions — who lost the series 2-0 by scores of 15-11 and 12-2 Friday night.
Despite being matched up against the lowest seed in region two, it was certainly no guarantee that Lowndes would come out with the win.
Westlake, a talented team with a lot of speed running the bases, made it exceedingly tough on a Lowndes defense that saw a lot of miscommunication and errors, particularly in Game 1.
By and large, the Lowndes defense this year has been phenomenal. When pitchers aren’t having their best night the fielders almost always pick up the slack with great communication, quick decisions, and solid game plans.
Some of that mojo was missing Friday night.
“Errors are going to happen in high school baseball,” head coach Ryan Page said. “It’s hard to go through a whole high school game without errors.”
“But a team like Westlake puts pressure on you,” Page emphasized. “They can flat-out run. There were two double-play balls [at the end of Game 2] that if it were anybody else they’re easy double-plays. We had no shot at turning a double-play. It’s tough to get those guys out because they can flat-out run. Very very well coached team and a very good team all around…that’s why every team and college in America wants a guy that can run, because it changes the game.”
And change the game it did.
Early on it was looking like it would be an absolute drubbing by Lowndes who ate up Westlake’s starter, it simply wasn’t his night.
By the end of the second inning Lowndes led 11-2 — after the starter had been subbed out at the tail end for Trey Smith who finished the inning.
Lowndes extended that lead to 15-5 at the close of the third and it looked as if Game 1 wasn’t going to require the full seven innings.
One of the biggest proponents of this offensive explosion was none other than South Carolina commit Tate Sirmans.
By the third inning Sirmans already hit two home runs, and that got every other bat in the lineup going.
“We moved Tate up early in the lineup from the four-hole to the two-hole because we wanted to make sure he hit every first inning,” Page said. “Tonight just proved why we did that. Tate is a special player and he has the ability to do special things, you saw that all night tonight.”
“Even in Game 2 without the home runs he still hit the ball very well backside and had some big hits for us,” Page continued. “It’s how it was last year — when Tate went we went…you see Tate coming on and being that guy he was last year. If we get these guys going and swing the bat like we’re capable of I like our chances offensively.”
Offensively Lowndes was fine up to that point, but in the following innings they struggled on both sides of the field.
Westlake brought in Joseph Williams at the top of the fifth inning and he made short work of Lowndes’ batting order.
He walked Sirmans who became a casualty of Cooper Melvin’s fly out and was caught trying to get back on first base. Jordan Hudson flew out to left field on the next at bat.
The bottom of the fifth is when things started to go awry.
The first two batters for Westlake singled and promptly advanced on a stolen base a piece before another single brought a runner in to score and left runners on the corners.
The runner on third stole home on a bobbled catch by Nate Slaughter, and Qrey Lott barely managed to keep the next hit in the park with his catch in deep center field.
Another single scored one more runner, and the single that followed loaded up the bases for Westlake.
A double brought two runners home before Lowndes knocked off the last two batters.
By the end of the fifth inning Westlake amassed 10 runs and 12 hits, and suddenly it was a ballgame.
Fortunately for Lowndes Westlake only scored once more in the game. Westlake stole home once more after Slaughter overthrew second base attempting to get a runner out.
The next batter struck out, as well as the first three up to bat for Lowndes in the bottom of the sixth.
Lowndes escaped in the seventh inning when Noah Thigpen came in and struck out the final two batters.
Game 2 saw the same offensive explosion for Lowndes early but with fewer defensive mistakes. The two runs Westlake did manage to score were in the late innings before Lowndes eventually won.
UP NEXT
The Vikings host the Grayson Rams in a state playoff doubleheader this Friday starting at 4:30 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 of the series will be played Saturday at 1 p.m.
