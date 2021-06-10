VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners observed National Public Works Week.
National Public Works Week "honors the staff who is responsible for maintaining over 810 miles of Lowndes County roads, 53 county-owned facilities, vehicle management for more than 460 county vehicles, mosquito and litter control, road asphalt patching, signs and construction," county officials said in a statement.
“Public Works Week is a time for us to thank each and every staff member from public works for their services,” Page Dukes, Lowndes County manager, said. “The hard work done by our 78 employees in public works is vital to the quality of life and well-being of the people of Lowndes County. Their dedicated efforts and hard work do not go unnoticed.”
Since 1960, American Public Works Association has sponsored National Public Works Week across North America and Canada. NPWW assists in educating the public on the importance of public works to their daily lives and community.
APWA announced "Stronger Together" was the theme for the 2021 National Public Works Week poster. The 2021 theme challenges each community to think about the role public works plays in creating a great place to live.
“Our jobs are rewarding, it’s always nice to look back and know that we successfully made a difference in our community and have the confidence to know it’s very much appreciated,” Robin Cumbus, Lowndes County public works director, said.
