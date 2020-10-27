VALDOSTA – Early voting dropped by 9.5% from its first week but the numbers are still record-breaking, Deb Cox, Lowndes County elections supervisor, said.
Lowndes County saw 26,866 of its 80,000-plus voters cast ballots within the first two weeks of early voting. As early voting enters its final week, Cox said she’s expecting a “big uptake.”
“We’re expecting probably 40,000 (voters) by the end of the week – half of our voting population to have already voted,” she said.
That would require a 48.9% increase in voters, specifically an increase by 13,134 voters, by Friday, Oct. 30.
Comparing the first and second weeks of early voting, 15,346 voters and 11,520 voters each week respectively, there was a 24.9% decrease in accrued votes.
However, looking at the total number of county voters, 26,866, and comparing it to the first week total, it was an increase of 75.1%.
Breaking it down further, there were more decreases than increases in the second week.
The week of Oct. 19-25 saw 9,500 in-person voters which is a decrease of 1,001 in-person voters from the week prior, a 9.5% decrease.
These are still good numbers, Cox said.
“Weekdays generally go between 1,500 and 2,000, so it’s been pretty consistent,” she said.
Last week saw the highest amount of voters on Friday, Oct. 23, at 1,602 voters with the second highest going to Monday, Oct. 19, at 1,548.
The average amount of voters for the week fell around 1,357 voters whereas the first week held an average of 1,500 voters – still a decrease of 9.5%.
The weekends still held high numbers though. Neither Saturday nor Sunday reached higher than 1,000 voters like week one but numbers were high at 995 and 871 respectively.
Saturday, Oct. 24, actually increased from the prior Saturday, which was at 988, by 0.7%.
“The weekends were about five times more than they normally are but it was still hovering right around 1,000,” Cox said.
Mail-in voters saw 2,020 more added on from the first week's count, 4,845, officially counted at 6,865. This was an increase of 41.7%.
Cox said with more absentee ballots going out to the elderly, disabled, military/military dependent, etc. – people who might not be able to get to the polls normally, the election office is seeing a surge in mail-in votes.
“When you’re getting (the ballot) in the mail automatically, you don’t have to request it, you don’t have to go anywhere (and) that’s going to cause an uptake in absentee voting,” she said. “Plus, you have the COVID-19 situation, too.”
The goal is 50% of voters by early voting’s end on Oct. 30 and 100% of voters by election day’s end, Nov. 3, Cox said.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections Office is still going strong with poll workers, but with the expectation of a larger uptick this week, Cox said maybe expect a longer waiting time.
Turnaround time for absentee voting is still same day in, same day out too, she said.
“We’re getting close to the time, so if you’re going to get a request in for an absentee ballot, they need to do it quickly because it has to go by USPS,” Cox said. “Friday is the last day to mail ballots out.”
Specifically, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The elections office, 2808 N. Oak Street, will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Oct. 26-30, and all voters will need a photo I.D.
