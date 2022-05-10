Lowndes names school superintendent finalist

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Education has named Dr. J. Shawn Haralson as its sole candidate for the new school superintendent.
Haralson has been an educator for 24 years and has served as Ben Hill County Schools superintendent for the past six years, school officials said in information released following the announcement Monday evening during the board meeting.
"During his time in Ben Hill County, he led the system to earn the title of 2021 Georgia Charter System of the Year and implemented a number of successful programs including college and career work-ready graduation and senior capstones."
Haralson held a variety of leadership positions in Bulloch and Screven counties, including serving as principal of five different schools. He has a background in post-secondary education as an adjunct professor for Georgia Southern University and Valdosta State University.
State law requires the board to make public the names of finalists no fewer than 14 days before the board votes on a hire.
The board is scheduled to vote on Haralson at 6 p.m., May 24, in the Lowndes High School Performing Arts Center.
Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Wes Taylor recently announced plans to retire July 1 after 10 years as the superintendent and 36 years in education.
