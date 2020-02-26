VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools recently recognized Safety Awareness for Everyone award winners.
The December winners are Debbie Wright and Luz Pedrera-Lee with Pine Grove Middle School. The January winners are Mary Brown and Owens Miller with Dewar Elementary School. The February winner is Roy Donaldson with Parker Mathis Learning Center.
"These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their top priority," school officials said.
Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. Valdosta Insurance Services sponsors the award.
Horace Walker, assistant principal, said Wright always has a warm and welcoming smile.
"She is all in and demonstrates genuine care and concern for the students,” he said.
Wright is described as "a warm and loving team player who makes everyone feel valued. She is dedicated and hardworking," school officials said.
Sam Clemons Jr., principal, said, “Debbie brings a positive high energy and a personal touch in our PGM lunchroom. We are grateful to have Ms. Debbie in our PGM staff.”
Pedrera-Lee is "an exemplary worker who goes beyond the call of duty of what her job requires," school officials said."She is willing to lend a helping hand to all in need. She makes sure her areas are spotless and offers to help to coworkers. She always has a smile and a great attitude." Principal
“Ms. Luz deserves this recognition for being all in this school year,” Clemons said.
Principal Katie Chappuis described Brown as a team player who works hard each day. Brown holds safety in the lunchroom as a high priority and she follows protocol outlined by the county nutrition department, school officials said.
"Mary is further described as a wonderful person who takes pride in her job. She goes beyond to ensure the safety of the students and staff at Dewar Elementary School," school officials said.
Miller "works hard each day and takes great pride in keeping DES clean and safe for all students and staff," school officials said. "He is a diligent worker, with strong work ethic. He leads and supports his colleagues in multiple capacities. Owens is the epitome of a team player and DES is blessed to have him."
Steve Coleman, coordinator of custodial services, said Donaldson is conscientious in his work and provides valued service, which contributes to a safe school environment at his assigned workplace.
“We are very fortunate to have Roy Donaldson as part of our custodial staff at Parker Mathis Learning Center as he is very deserving of February’s SAFE Award,” Assistant Principal Danny Redshaw said.
