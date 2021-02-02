VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools honored its recent Safety Awareness For Everyone award winners for December and January.
December winners were Casper "Slim" Gorham, custodial department, and Teresa May, school nutrition department, with Lowndes High School, school officials said in a statement.
"These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their No. 1 priority," school officials said.
Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. Valdosta Insurance Services sponsor the award.
Gorham has 21 years of service to Lowndes High School and the Lowndes County School District and performs a number of custodial duties both inside and outside of the school setting.
With the new guidelines and changes implemented inside the school, Gorham has "practiced a high level of safety in an effort to keep all students, staff and stakeholders safe while at Lowndes High School," school officials said. "More importantly, Mr. Gorham practices all of the COVID-19 guidelines by wearing his mask daily, cleaning and sanitizing cafeteria tables between lunch to mitigate the spread of germs, immediately cleaning spills and posting wet floor signs, removing hazardous equipment that may cause accidents and ensuring the safety for all by making sure all interior and exterior doors are safe, locked and secure throughout the school day."
May is the Lowndes High School nutrition manager and her responsibilities include managing cafeteria staff "while also making sure those students, staff and stakeholders are presented a wholesome and balanced lunch and breakfast while at Lowndes High School," school officials said. "To ensure safety in the cafeteria, Mrs. May, along with her team, have made necessary accommodations and adjustments to meet the COVID-19 guidelines. She leads the way by ensuring that both she and her staff are properly wearing gloves and masks when handling food, practicing social distancing when necessary while preparing, serving and cleaning after meals while in the kitchen.
"Ensuring that safety is paramount and practicing it daily while working in the Lowndes High School cafeteria and nutrition program is what makes Mrs. Teresa May the SAFE award recipient."
Lowndes County Schools also recognized the January SAFE award winners. They are Sharon Nelson, custodial department, and Deidre Fryer, school nutrition department, with Lowndes Middle School.
"These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their No. 1 priority," school officials said.
They also received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. Valdosta Insurance Services sponsor the award.
Nelson leads the LMS custodial staff "with a gentle and kind spirit," school officials said. "She goes out of her way to make sure the teachers, staff and students have what they need throughout the school day. She consistently is available to her team as any need arises in the school. You can often find 'Ms. Sharon' walking a student through the school to find missing jackets or even looking in the lost and found for lunch boxes.
"Not only does Sharon make our school sparkle, she is also a lending ear and support to our students and staff emotionally. Many of our students and staff confide in her, and she is to be commended for taking time out of her busy day to be of support. Because of Ms. Sharon, we can continue to impact students academically and emotionally. She is our hero."
Frier is "such a breath of fresh air in our nutrition department," school officials said. "She works so hard to make sure she has enough food for the students and staff members at LMS. Deidre is committed to serving our students in the 'brick and mortar' and 'virtual students.' You can find Deidre working in the lunchroom, but she does not hesitate to come and ask questions that will help her team as well. She is professional, kind and very hands on with the parents. Deidre is such an inspiration to all of us."
School officials said she works countless hours to make sure the work environment is safe and the food is prepared correctly.
"She always goes above and beyond to prepare each meal, which makes such a huge impact on our students and staff. She also worked countless hours during this pandemic to make sure our students had food to eat at home. Because of Deidre, our students succeed. We appreciate her so much at LMS."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.