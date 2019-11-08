VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools has named the November Safety Awareness for Everyone award winners.
November winners are Kia Warren and Pandoria Thomas with Pine Grove Elementary School, school officials said.
"These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their top priority," school officials said. "Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year."
Valdosta Insurance Services sponsor this award.
“Kia Warren works consistently in a professional manner and is thorough in performing her daily cleaning tasks," said Steve Coleman, custodial director. "In doing so, she helps create a healthy and safe environment for the students and staff at Pine Grove. Kia is described by teachers and staff as being a professional in the highest sense, who looks for the good in every situation."
“Ms. Kia is one of the most positive people you will ever meet," said Al Swilley, Pine Grove principal. "She takes her job seriously and is always eager to help when needed. She loves what she does and it shows in her work every day.”
“Pandoria Thomas always has a smile on her face," said Donna Hendley, director of nutrition. "She follows proper procedures for food safety by wearing her hairnet, gloves, and washing her hands to prevent cross contamination.”
Swilley describes Thomas as a wonderful and caring person, who is compassionate to the students.
“Pandoria is a true asset to Pine Grove Elementary and she is greatly appreciated,” he said.
Other staff members view her as having a big heart, always cheerful and eager to help, school officials said. Her coworkers are honored to work with her.
