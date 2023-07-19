VALDOSTA — Lowndes County has installed a number of signs this year asking people not to give handouts to panhandlers but to give to charitable organizations instead.
The signs are located at interstate exits in Lowndes County as well as at the county courthouse annex on Ashley Street.
The signs — created in the county sign shop — went up in February, county officials said in a statement.
“With the increase of panhandlers on interstate exit medians and combined with the increased traffic off of I-75 into our community, the safety of people in the median is the (utmost) importance,” county officials said. “Lowndes County saw an opportunity to keep pedestrians and drivers safe while also highlighting the official resources in our community available to any person in need.”
The county does not have an ordinance banning panhandling, said Meghan Barwick, county spokeswoman.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled, in the cases of United States v. Kokinda and Norton v. City of Springfield, that soliciting for funds on public property is constitutionally protected free speech.
The City of Valdosta does have an ordinance outlawing “solicitations without permit,” passed in 2008, making it illegal for someone on a street, sidewalk or public place to ask for money or other donations while in the city’s “hospitality and commercial district,” defined as a large section of the city center and commercial areas stretching out toward the Valdosta Mall area.
“Aggressive solicitation” is also barred.
The ordinance sets out fines of up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail.
Soliciting is also prohibited on state property, according to a statement from Valdosta State University. “We do allow the distribution of materials from nonprofit organizations and registered campus organizations with the prior approval of Valdosta State University’s Division of Student Affairs,” according to the statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.