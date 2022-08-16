Lowndes monkeypox vaccination events planned

VALDOSTA — Two vaccination events are planned for Lowndes County to prevent the spread of monkeypox.
The events will be held from 8 a.m.-noon on Aug. 26 and Sept. 2, at the Lowndes County Health Department building at 206 S. Patterson St., Valdosta, a statement from the Georgia Department of Public Health said.
Two cases of monkeypox have been identified in the South Health District, which comprises 10 counties — Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift, and Turner — according to a statement from Kristin Patten, public information officer for the district.
Vaccinations are only available to those 18 or older, who are not showing symptoms of monkeypox and who fit into one of these categories:
— People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox;
— People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox;
— People who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox.
The vaccine, Jynneos, is given two doses administered four weeks apart.
Vaccination is not recommended for individuals who are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox, the statement said. Symptoms include headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, or a rash that may be located on or near the genitals but could also be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face or mouth.
Those with monkeypox symptoms should contact a health care provider or local health department to request testing.
Monkeypox has become a growing concern for health officials. It is a rare disease related to smallpox, the Centers for Disease Control said.
There is no cure, though the disease is rarely fatal and usually lasts for two to four weeks, the CDC said. An upswing in reported cases caused the World Health Organization to declare monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern.”
In addition to vaccination for those who qualify, there are steps the general public can take to protect themselves as well:
— Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
— Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
— Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.
— Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.
— Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox. Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.
For more information on monkeypox, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/monkeypox or https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.
For more information on the Monkeypox vaccine events, call the Lowndes County Health Department at (229)333-5257.
