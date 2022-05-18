VALDOSTA – Lowndes Middle School is receiving $2,250 from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
Dollar General Literacy Foundation earmarked approximately $280,000 in literacy grants to Georgia nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools, company representatives said in a statement.
The funds are part of nearly $8.2 million awarded throughout the 47 states where Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
“Today’s announcement further demonstrates our commitment to serving teachers and students across the nation,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation believes everyone should have access to programs that help strengthen reading and build critical literacy skills and teachers should have the tools needed for quality classroom instruction. We are proud to offer grants to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations that help increase access to education and inspire innovation, helping to build brighter futures for all families.”
A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.
"The grants awarded to Georgia organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 15,932 individuals," company representatives said.
