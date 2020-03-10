VALDOSTA – Lowndes Middle School FBLA students had a successful year at the Georgia FBLA State Conference.
Students traveled in February to compete at the Middle Level State FBLA Conference, school officials said.
"Georgia FBLA is the premier organization for Georgia’s student leaders interested in careers in business," school officials said. "The conference provides an opportunity for middle school students to compete in a state-wide competitive events program. The top winner in each national FBLA-middle level competitive event is eligible to advance to the National FBLA Leadership Conference."
After many months of work and vigorous competition led by Alvin Earp, teacher and FBLA sponsor, LMS students came home with four top five finishes.
Ryleigh Wienke placed first in career exploration; Madison Booth placed second in business etiquette; Jaley Arnold placed fourth in FBLA concepts; and Hunter Wills placed 10th in parliamentary procedures.
Wienke also qualified to compete at the National FBLA Conference this summer in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Prior to the state competition, students competed in the GA FBLA Region 2 Conference with 13 students competing in two events each. Eleven students placed in the top five in one or both of their events bringing home a total of 17 top five ribbons, school officials said.
This year marks the fourth consecutive year a Lowndes County middle school student has held a Georgia FBLA state officer position and the second in three years for a Lowndes Middle School student.
Arnold is the current Georgia FBLA mid-level state secretary.
"We have an amazing group of FBLA students at Lowndes Middle School each possessing a high leadership potential," school officials said. "The future is looking bright for our community due to the combined diligent efforts of students, families and teachers at Lowndes Middle School.
