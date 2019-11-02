VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man and a Lake Park man pleaded guilty to firearm charges in federal court.
Anthony Rodriguez, 33, of Valdosta pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Andrew Wilson Scott, 20, of Lake Park pleaded guilty to possession of stolen firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's office of the Middle District of Georgia.
Both pleas came in the past week in the case. U.S. District Judge Louis Sands heard the pleas in an Albany courtroom.
Rodriguez and Scott each face a maximum of 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and supervised release for three years, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
They are scheduled for sentencing Jan. 16, 2020, at the federal courthouse in Albany. The sentencing date comes a little more than a year after their arrests in Lowndes County.
On Jan. 10, Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle running off of Interstate 75, according to federal court records.
Rodriguez "was found alone inside the vehicle. Officers observed marijuana in plain sight, and smelled its odor emanating from the vehicle," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office. "Mr. Rodriguez consented to a search and the officers found four handguns, two of which were confirmed stolen from burglaries in Ware County, Ga., and Waycross, Ga."
Ammunition, a dozen bags of marijuana and some methamphetamine were also seized.
Rodriguez "admitted he illegally possessed the guns and drugs," according to the U.S. Attorney statement.
Rodriguez had a criminal record, having been convicted in 2012 of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, authorities said, adding firearm possession is illegal for felons.
"Defendant Scott admitted to hiding additional weapons in the trunk of his car that Mr. Scott said belonged to Mr. Rodriguez," according to the U.S. Attorney's statement. "Mr. Scott also admitted that he unsuccessfully attempted to sell the weapons. Two sawed-off shotguns were discovered in Mr. Scott’s vehicle, as well as a 9mm pistol, confirmed stolen in a burglary in Ware County. Mr. Scott knew the weapons were stolen."
“It is a priority of our office to remove illegal firearms from the hands of convicted felons and other criminally minded individuals,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said. “Prosecuting convicted felons in possession of firearms remains at the forefront of our strategy to reduce violent crime in the Middle District of Georgia.”
The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit prosecuted the case.
