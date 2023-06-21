VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was seriously injured Monday in a vehicle accident.
A Ford F-150 was heading south on Bemiss Road at 1:35 p.m. and was trying to turn left onto North Forrest Street Extension when its driver failed to yield and pulled into the intersection in front of a northbound motorcycle, according to a Georgia State Patrol statement.
The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the truck, troopers said. The cyclist — whom the patrol said lived at Moody Air Force Base — suffered serious injuries and was taken to South Georgia Medical Center.
Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, authorities said.
