VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was seriously injured Monday in a vehicle accident.

A Ford F-150 was heading south on Bemiss Road at 1:35 p.m. and was trying to turn left onto North Forrest Street Extension when its driver failed to yield and pulled into the intersection in front of a northbound motorcycle, according to a Georgia State Patrol statement.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the truck, troopers said. The cyclist — whom the patrol said lived at Moody Air Force Base — suffered serious injuries and was taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, authorities said.

