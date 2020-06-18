Lowndes man arrested in Cook on child sex charges

ADEL — A Lowndes County man was arrested in Cook County Wednesday on charges of sex crimes against a child, according to law enforcement.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Douglas office was asked by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to help with an investigation, according to a GBI statement,
At 3 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to an Adel location, the statement said. When deputies arrived, a suspect was seen running from a residence into a trail in the woods.
The suspect was apprehended nearby a spot where he had parked a car, the GBI said.
Sean Baxter, 43, of Lowndes County was arrested and charged with statutory rape and child molestation, the GBI statement said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, (229) 896-7471 or the GBI Region 4 office, (912) 389-4103.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
