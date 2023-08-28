VALDOSTA — Lowndes County was placed under a hurricane watch Monday as Hurricane Idalia churns its way north through the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Weather Service expects the storm to become a Category 3 hurricane before it comes ashore somewhere in north Florida late Tuesday.
The hurricane watch means hurricane-force winds (above 74 miles per hour) are possible within Lowndes County within 48 hours.
Rainfall from three to six inches is expected in the Valdosta region, the weather service said in a statement.
In surrounding counties, Lanier and Echols counties are also under a hurricane watch, while Brooks County is under a tropical storm watch.
