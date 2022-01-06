Lowndes Jail welcomes new medical provider

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County has a new medical provider for inmates in the county jail.
Wellpath, based in Nashville, Tenn., took over Lowndes County Jail medical operations Jan. 1, according to a statement from the company.
The deal signed with the county provides comprehensive medical, health and dental care along with an electronic medical record system for inmates, the statement said.
The change of providers was due to the annual bids for service and not because of any problems with the previous provider, a Waycross-based firm, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
“Medical care is getting more and more expensive,” Paulk said, adding the jail’s medical costs went up $2 million in the past year.
Many inmates who arrive at the Lowndes jail are already in poor physical shape, he said.
“Inmates are not known for going to the doctor,” he said.
The jail usually holds from 650-680 inmates, with about 40 inmates in the medical section at any one time, the sheriff said. The sheriff’s office is working to expand medical housing at the jail, since even those not in the medical section are reporting sick at roll call, Paulk said.
Wellpath offers its services in 33 states and Australia.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.