VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools has sent instructions to students and family for home education during the COVID-19 school closures.
"We received requests about providing instructional resources so our students can remain actively engaged while they are away from the classroom," according to a statement from the county school system. "We created a separate webpage, one.lowndes.k12.ga.us, which includes directions for accessing instructional programs through Clever for grades 2-8, as well as other resources our certified staff felt would benefit our students."
The program started Monday, with the school system providing grade-level instructional review activities for elementary school and middle school students.
For Lowndes High School students, the system provides instructional review resources for select academic courses on a site linked from one.lowndes.k12.ga.us and the Lowndes High School website at https://lhs.lowndes.k12.ga.us.
The instructional review activities cover skills taught previously during the school year, school officials said. New skills are not being introduced.
Students can access these activities online via Google Classroom, their Lowndes County email or at one.lowndes.k12.ga.us.
"For students and families who may not have access to an internet network or may not have access to a digital device, hard copies of the instructional review activities will be available at food distribution locations starting Tuesday, March 24.
The assignments are meant to be optional and will not be used for a grade, school officials said.
"As students begin working through the instructional review activities, our teaching staff will be available during regular school hours to monitor their school email and can address any concerns or questions students or parents may have," county school officials said.
Teachers may be reached by email, Remind, or Class Dojo. If a person has problems logging into Clever (grades 2-8), send an email to portal@lowndes.k12.ga.us with child’s name, teacher’s name and grade level.
"We are fortunate to be a part of a community that ensures our children have the support and services they need to be successful," school officials said. "The instructional review activities were not created to burden our families. We wish to provide this service for our families seeking our assistance in providing instructional support during this time.
"Until we receive further instructions, please continue to practice the safeguards as directed by our federal, state and local health officials. We will continue to provide academic support and COVID-19 updates as they develop on our website."
A list of food distribution sites for the week of March 23 can be found at the one.lowndes.k12.ga.us website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.